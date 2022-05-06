Naomi Long dedicates Stormont re-election to her late father-in-law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Naomi Long dedicates Stormont re-election to her late father-in-law

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 4:47 pm
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long (Liam McBurney/PA)
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long (Liam McBurney/PA)

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has dedicated her re-election to the Stormont Assembly to her late father-in-law.

Ms Long topped the poll in East Belfast with 8,195 votes and was elected on the first count in the constituency.

She described an emotional campaign and revealed her father-in-law’s funeral had taken place on polling day.

2022 NI Assembly election
Naomi Long topped the poll in East Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It’s been quite an emotional election campaign for me. I lost my father-in-law in the last few weeks, and we buried him yesterday,” she said.

“I just want to dedicate this win to him because without family I could not do what I do, and without their support, I would not be where I am.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the election count, she said she is looking forward to seeing more of her party’s candidates elected, including her East Belfast running mate Peter McReynolds.

Alliance previously held two seats in East Belfast with Ms Long and Chris Lyttle who stepped aside.

“It’s been a good day so far for Alliance and obviously it’s been a good day for me personally in East Belfast and also for Peter McReynolds and we expect that we will hold the two seats there,” she said

“I am just absolutely thrilled that I’ve polled so well and I really look forward to later on today and seeing all my colleagues bringing it home.

“It’s good that in my own constituency we were able to poll such a strong vote, and I think it just shows that East Belfast is a positive constituency. We want a progressive future.

“We’re the constituency where Stormont sits but we want to see it working and I think that’s a really strong message.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal