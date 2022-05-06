William tries luck at badminton as Birmingham prepares for Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William tries luck at badminton as Birmingham prepares for Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 6:39 pm
The Duke of Cambridge plays badminton during a visit to Sports Key (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge plays badminton during a visit to Sports Key (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge found his competitive side as he joined in with a game of doubles’ badminton with young people in Birmingham.

William met directors of Sports Key, a charity which provides a range of sporting activities for disadvantaged communities, at a sports centre in the city on Friday.

The charity hopes to improve the social cohesion, wellbeing and life opportunities of the city’s young people through the power of sport and activity.

The duke was later shown around the badminton tournament that was being held by the charity, and was invited to join in a doubles’ game.

After receiving some initial guidance from his doubles’ partner, he shouted, “Look out you two!” over the net, laughing.

Starting off with some obvious trepidation, William appeared to become very invested in the game.

When his partner narrowly missed a shot, he insisted on one more round.

Sports Key is one of the organisations that are helping to deliver the Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ Gen22 project.

The flagship project was awarded £700,000 this year from the National Lottery Fund to further their work upskilling young people who can then benefit from some of the 1,000 employability boosting opportunities brought to the West Midlands by the Commonwealth Games this summer.

The Duke of Cambridge plays badminton during a visit to Sports Key (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge plays badminton during a visit to Sports Key (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Blondel Cluff, CBE, chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “It is a pleasure to be in Birmingham today meeting with staff and volunteers from Sports Key and Gen22 alongside The Duke of Cambridge.

“It has been fantastic to see the huge difference these projects are having on young people’s lives, supporting those who are not in education, employment or training to learn new skills so they can access job opportunities in the future, including those generated by the Commonwealth Games.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, these groups are delivering vital work in their communities that have a lasting impact and benefit to the UK as a whole.”

Sports Key will also host a cultural games’ event this August to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]