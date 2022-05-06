The Queen’s 70-year reign in numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Queen’s 70-year reign in numbers

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 5:53 pm
The Queen with the then president of Poland, Lech Walesa, ride to Windsor Castle in a state landau at the start of his visit to Britain (Martin Keene/PA)
During her long reign that has surpassed 70 years many facts can be associated with the Queen – and 70 have been compiled by Buckingham Palace.

From the information, details and lists provided by royal aides here is a portrait of the Queen’s life in numbers:

Former Royal Scots George Simpson outside his house in Danderhall, Midlothian, with his card from the Queen, to mark his 100th birthday David Cheskin/PA)
– The Queen has sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and over 900,000 messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) Wedding Anniversaries.

– She has hosted 112 incoming State Visits to the United Kingdom, including Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia in 1954, President Lech Walesa of Poland in 1991 and President Barack Obama of the US in 2011.

The Queen with then US president Donald Trump (Andrew Matthews/PA)
– More than 180 garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the Queen acceded to the throne in 1952 and over 1.5 million people have attended a Garden Party during her reign.

– There have been 14 presidents of the United States during Her Majesty’s reign, and, with the exception of President Lyndon B Johnson (1963-9), Her Majesty has met each one.

– To mark the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant was held on June 3 2012 with 670 boats taking part in the parade on the Tideway of the River Thames, making it the largest ever parade of boats.

The Gloriana, the £1 million row barge, leading the manpowered section of the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant along the River Thames, London (Tim Ireland/PA)
It surpassed the previous world record of 327 vessels set in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 2011.

– The longest overseas tour the Queen has undertaken began in Bermuda in November 1953 and ended in Gibraltar in May 1954.

The Queen with Pope John Paul II (Archive/PA)
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh inspect a parade of the combined services at North Front, Gibraltar (Archive/PA)

She was away for 168 days and visited 13 different countries.

The Queen with Pope John Paul II (Archive/PA)
– The Queen has met four popes on official visits during her reign: Pope John XXIII (1961), Pope John Paul II (1980, 1982 and 2000), Pope Benedict XVI (2010) and Pope Francis (2014).

– The Queen’s Coronation dress was designed by British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell.

The Queen’s coronation (PA)

He submitted nine different designs and the head of state accepted the eighth.

