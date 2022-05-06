EuroMillions rolls over for a huge estimated £184 million jackpot on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EuroMillions rolls over for a huge estimated £184 million jackpot on Tuesday

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 10:43 pm
Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot will be an estimated £184 million (PA)
One lucky winner could bank a staggering £184 million on Tuesday after nobody scooped the jackpot in Friday’s draw.

If a single ticketholder matched all numbers in the next draw they would immediately become National Lottery’s biggest winner of all time and the 14th winner of more than £100 million.

If the winner came from the UK, it would also be the second EuroMillions jackpot won in Britain this year after one winner claimed £109 million in February.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Tuesday will be huge, with a stunning estimated EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million up for grabs.

“If won by one ticket-holder, it would instantly create the country’s biggest-ever winner, and enable them to support their local communities, charities and loved ones.”

The enormous prize would be enough to make the winner richer than Adele and Marcus Rashford combined, dwarfing their respective £130 million and £16 million fortunes.

It could also allow them to buy their own private island, including Rangyai Island off the coast of Thailand for around £130 million, or an alternative budget option of the roughly £49 million Cave Cay in the Bahamas.

While no-one won the top prize, one lucky person in the UK matched the Millionaire Maker code of JJKK80736.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Friday were 03, 08, 18, 24, and 40, while the winning lucky star numbers were 03 and 11.

Five lucky players matched five main numbers and one lucky star, with UK winners in this cohort gaining £186,995.70 each.

Friday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were 02, 18, 23, 31, 37 while the Thunderball was 09.

Mr Carter added: “National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30 million every week.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”

