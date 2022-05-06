Spring feeling like summer with warm weekend ahead for many

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Spring feeling like summer with warm weekend ahead for many

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 12:03 am
The weekend is expected to be balmy for many (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The weekend is expected to be balmy for many (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sunseekers are set to enjoy more above-average temperatures this weekend in parts of the UK, making spring feel more like summer.

The mercury is expected to remain in the high teens and low 20s in the south and east of England.

Warm weather in the south of England on Friday saw conditions come close to but just miss out on being the hottest of the year so far.

The mercury rose to 23.3C (73.9F) at St James’s Park in London, just shy of the 23.4C (74.1F) recorded on April 15 at the same location, the Met Office said.

A high of 23C is possible again on Monday, according to the Met Office, with temperatures in the high teens for much of the south of England.

But while some will enjoy above-average temperatures, cloud conditions and rain are expected to move across the country, the forecaster said.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said there will be “decent sunny spells” across much of England and Wales, with temperatures cooler for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He said: “We’re thinking at the moment we’re going to see a legacy of cloud and outbreaks of rain clear in the south-east on Saturday morning and then brightening up from the north and the west,” he said.

“Some decent sunny spells and feeling rather warm in the sunshine across many areas of England and Wales.

“Temperatures a bit cooler further north, closer to the seasonal average in Northern Ireland and Scotland.”

Next week is “a bit of a mixed bag”, Mr Stroud said.

He added: “We’re going to see temperatures generally above average for a good portion of next week but the caveat will be that there will be bands of cloud and rain around at times so it’s not plain sailing unfortunately all the way through.

“There is a hint that we might see something warmer towards the back end of next week and running into the following weekend but that’s a long way off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal