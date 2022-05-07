Ducklings rescued from drain as officers lure them out by playing duck sounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ducklings rescued from drain as officers lure them out by playing duck sounds

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: May 7, 2022, 4:19 pm
The ducklings were rescued in Pontypridd, Wales (RSPCA)
Five ducklings have been rescued from a storm drain after being lured out by officers playing duck sounds on their mobile phones.

The flock, thought to be around a week old, were trapped in the drain on Thursday when they followed their mother across Llantrisant Road in Pontypridd, Wales.

While the mother had managed to walk over the drain and climb into a hedge, five fell through the grate, with the incident being witnessed by a nearby motorist who called the RSPCA.

The ducklings were only enticed out when officers played duck sounds on their mobile phones (RSPCA)

A crew from Pontypridd Fire and Rescue Stations were called to lift the drain, where they then closed the country road in one direction and managed traffic to allow for the two-hour rescue mission.

The animals were rescued unharmed and finally enticed out when officers played duck noises to them on their phones.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: “These sorts of rescues take time and require patience because the ducklings can disappear along connecting side pipes, which is what they kept doing, so we got out our mobile phones and started playing duck sounds to try and entice them back into the main chamber where I could reach them.

Ducklings
The ducklings fell into a grate while following their mother on Thursday (RSPCA)

“We were there for a good couple of hours, but the firefighters were absolutely determined to get them all out.

“The drain was too heavy for me to lift on my own, and it’s quite a fast country road, so their support was fantastic.”

Ms Daniels added everyone was “really pleased” when the ducklings were brought to the surface with nothing more than a few ruffled feathers.

“It’s another reminder of what we can do together for animal welfare,” she said.

“As always, we are incredibly grateful to the fire service for the compassion and care shown by their officers when we need to call on them for help.”

The ducklings will stay in RSPCA care before being transported to a local wildlife charity, where they will remain until they are old enough to be released.

