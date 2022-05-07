Thousands celebrate Eid in Trafalgar Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Thousands celebrate Eid in Trafalgar Square

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 5:37 pm
A girl from Grace and Poise, the world’s first Muslim ballet school, performs during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)
A girl from Grace and Poise, the world’s first Muslim ballet school, performs during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)

London welcomed back the annual Eid celebrations in Trafalgar Square after two years of the event being cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival of Eid marks the end of a month of fasting during Ramadan.

Thousands of Londoners celebrated the occasion in Trafalgar Square on Saturday and enjoyed the good weather.

They were entertained by live music from Arfoud Brothers and Sisters and the Baha Yetkin Sufi Ensemble.

Eid in the Square 2022
Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square (Victoria Jones/PA)

There were also activities to entertain the children, including face painting and sword fights.

Long queues gathered in front of the festival’s many food stalls, with Naughty Boys’ Indian street food proving a particularly big hit.

Even London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was a fan.

“I’m looking forward to eating Naughty Boys‘ keema shepherd’s pie”, he told the PA news agency.

Eid in the Square 2022
People celebrate during festival (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Labour mayor added that it was “fantastic” to be back at Eid in the Square after the two-year gap.

“It’s fantastic, you can feel the vibe, feel the atmosphere,” he said.

“This is one of the most famous squares in the world. I’m a firm believer that our diversity is a strength not a weakness.

“We should celebrate our diversity. It’s wonderful to see Muslims and non-Muslims coming together to celebrate this most important festival for the religion of Islam in this fantastic square in London.”

Eid in the Square 2022
Long queues gathered in front of the festival’s many food stalls (Long queues gathered in front of the festival’s many food stalls/PA)

Other festivalgoers were in high spirits too.

Akram, 25, from west London said: “It’s very nice, it’s nice to have a community vibe,” he said. “I’m going to walk around and see the stalls and performers.”

Mohammed, 24, from Romford, east London,  said he was surprised at how many people had turned up.

“I didn’t expect it to be so big,” he said. “I came a couple of years ago and it wasn’t that busy. It’s good to celebrate and have food with everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal