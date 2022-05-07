SDLP deputy leader loses out in North Belfast amid Alliance surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SDLP deputy leader loses out in North Belfast amid Alliance surge

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 6:55 pm
Talliers stand beside the ballots of SDLP Assembly candidate Nichola Mallon (PA)
Outgoing Stormont infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has lost her seat in North Belfast amid an Alliance surge.

The SDLP deputy leader stayed in the race until the final stage of the count on Saturday evening, when former lord mayor Nuala McAllister (Alliance) became the fifth and final MLA elected in the constituency.

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly and Caral Ni Chuilin were both elected on the first count on Friday.

Alliance Party’s Nuala McAllister makes her acceptance speech after becoming elected in North Belfast at the Titanic Exhibition Centre (Rebecca Black/PA)

However the remaining candidates faced an agonising wait across two days for the remaining three seats on Stormont’s benches for the constituency to be filled.

DUP candidate Philip Brett was elected at the 10th count and his party colleague Brian Kingston took the fourth seat at the following stage of the count.

Throughout the count, Ms McAllister remained several hundred votes ahead of Ms Mallon, with the gap narrowing slightly as the count went on.

However at the 11th stage, Ms Mallon was eliminated and Ms Allister was elected.

2022 NI Assembly election
Sinn Fein’s Caral Ni Chuilinand (left) and Gerry Kelly celebrate at the Titanic Exhibition Centre (Liam McBurney/PA)

Tributes were paid to Ms Mallon’s work during acceptance speeches.

Mr Kelly described politics as “brutal” and thanked Ms Mallon for her work.

He said his party offered a positive message.

“This is a democratic vote as it has been in every other constituency and all that I would ask is that those who were elected after that democratic vote is that we do get in, we do set up the Executive and that we move ahead for the people who elected us to do that very job,” he said.

“We are certainly ready to start on Monday.”

Mr Brett dedicated his win to his late father, who he described as epitomising what he wanted to do in working for all the people of North Belfast.

He also dedicated it to his late brother, who was killed by loyalist paramilitaries in 2001, who he said represented what he wanted to deliver in North Belfast.

He also commiserated with those who were not elected, saying it takes “guts and bravery to put yourself before the people”.

Ms McAllister described an “undoubtedly great day for Alliance”.

She said she was so proud “after many elections” to be elected as an MLA.

She also said she wanted to pay tribute to all of the work that Ms Mallon did, adding: “I know we haven’t seen the end of Nichola Mallon”, to applause.

