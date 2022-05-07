Six-year-old twins found after going missing in south London By Press Association May 8, 2022, 12:25 am Six-year-old twins who were reported missing in south London have been found (Metropolitan Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Six-year-old twins who were reported missing in south London have been found. The Metropolitan Police said Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Cowley Road, Lambeth, at 6pm. “We’re pleased to confirm that they have now been found,” Lambeth Police said in a statement just after midnight. UPDATE | We're pleased to confirm that twins Emmanuel & Emmanuella, who were #missing from #Lambeth, have now been found. Thank you for the RTs.— Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) May 7, 2022 “We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.” A relative who had gone to check on the twins about 7pm found they were no longer in the front garden. Police were alerted and searched the area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service. Family and a number of local people also assisted with the search. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Six-year-old twins reported missing in south London Front of bus smashed as it crashes into building in south London 70 facts for 70 years of the Queen’s reign Record year recorded for Scottish Mountain Rescue in 2021 with nearly 1,000 callouts