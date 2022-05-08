What the papers say – May 8

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunday’s newspapers are led by Sinn Fein’s historic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly election and what it means for the country and the UK as a whole.

The Independent, The Sunday Times and The Observer all write that the result has plunged the country into “political crisis” as the win triggered calls for a referendum on a united Ireland.

The Independent: Sinn Fein heralds ‘new era’ for Northern Ireland #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eGIN2YCwuw — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 7, 2022

The Sunday Times: Sinn Fein win reawakens Brexit tensions #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/aUrlSj0fg8 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 7, 2022

Staying on the topic of local election results, The Sunday Telegraph has the Housing Secretary saying voters turned on the Conservatives over the housing crisis. Michael Gove reportedly told the paper the Tories have to learn lessons from the huge losses the party suffered as anger at Boris Johnson continues to grow.

🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Housing crisis cost us votes, says Gove'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/F0URY5DYvD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 7, 2022

Elsewhere, the Sunday Express carries an exclusive interview with the Prime Minister in which he promises a “Brexit Bills bonanza” to scrap the EU’s “hated red tape”.

The Sunday Mirror, meanwhile, says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to “scrap formality” and shake up royal protocol by being addressed by name and not title while on duty.

The Mail on Sunday has the latest on so-called “beer-gate”, saying a leaked memo has reportedly revealed Sir Keir Starmer’s “beer and curry” gathering was planned.

Mail on Sunday splash: Keir Starmer’s beergate story blown apart by leaked memo #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jo1V4bS9b3 — MoS_Politics (@MoS_Politics) May 7, 2022

“Booze missiles,” declares the Sunday People, claiming hackers wrecked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “victory party vodka”.

And the Daily Star on Sunday reports the SAS has trained an “army of loyal and tenacious Jack Russell terriers to conduct daring missions behind enemy lines”.