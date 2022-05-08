Bronze hare statue worth £19,000 stolen from Badminton Horse Trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bronze hare statue worth £19,000 stolen from Badminton Horse Trials

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 9:17 pm
The theft took place during the Badminton Horse Trials (Steve Parsons/PA)
A large bronze statue of a hare was stolen from a trade stand at Badminton Horse Trials, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The statue, which is on a hamstone base and measures 135cm in height, was made by Somerset artist Jan Sweeny and is valued at £19,000.

The Badminton Horse Trials is a five-day event that takes place in April or May each year in the park of Badminton House, the seat of the Duke of Beaufort in south Gloucestershire.

The bronze statue was stolen from a Badminton Horse trials trader (Police handout/PA)

Pc Matt Leigh said: “Being bronze, the statue weighs a considerable amount and so it’s likely more than one person was involved in removing it from the trade stand it was on display at.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it being removed or transported and are also asking those at Badminton today to keep an eye out for it.

“If you have information which could help us recover the statue and find those responsible for the theft, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222108421.”

