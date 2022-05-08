Concern in business community at Stormont uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Concern in business community at Stormont uncertainty

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 12:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

A major business group has expressed concern at the uncertainty over the return of fully functioning government at Stormont.

The new 90 MLAs elected are set to have their first day in Parliament Buildings on Monday.

However, the DUP says it will not nominate ministers until the UK government has acted over issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Party leaders are set to meet with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis across the day.

FSB NI said the prospect of lengthy post-election negotiations and uncertainty over the return of the Stormont Executive is causing concern in the business community.

It said this comes at a time when the need for economic policy interventions could not be greater.

Parties have mooted discussing the next Programme for Government and Budget in the interim before the next Executive is formed.

FSB NI said there is an “onus on the next Executive to carry out its activities in a business-like and transparent manner”.

It is urging parties to transform the business rates system, revisit the transfer of corporation tax powers and reduce the tax rate.

It also calls for a flexible skills system that is fit for purpose for small and medium businesses and the implementation of a full childcare strategy.

FSB NI chief Roger Pollen said: “With so much at stake, our priority is to see the formation of a stable Executive which can take decisions that will provide stability for SMEs at a time of rising costs and deep uncertainty.

“We look forward to engaging with Assembly Members to press the need for Stormont to get behind small businesses.

“It is only through effective collaboration that we will begin to see progress on many outstanding economic policies that will help protect jobs and boost prosperity right across Northern Ireland.”

