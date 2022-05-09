Colum Eastwood says undemocratic for SDLP to be in ‘zombie executive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Colum Eastwood says undemocratic for SDLP to be in ‘zombie executive’

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 2:57 pm
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (Niall Carson/PA)
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (Niall Carson/PA)

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party will not nominate another infrastructure minister to sit in a “zombie executive”.

He led his reduced team of MLAs to Stormont on Monday following a bruising election which saw the SDLP MLA total drop by four to eight.

Their losses included their deputy leader and outgoing infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon in North Belfast and veteran Dolores Kelly in Upper Bann.

Ministers remain in post until a new executive is nominated.

Mr Eastwood said it would be undemocratic for his party, which he said no longer had a mandate for the executive, to be in the executive.

He urged DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to nominate ministers for a new executive.

“From our perspective, we’re now in opposition, we will act constructively, work with other parties but we will also hold ministers to account where we have to,” he said.

ULSTER Election
(PA Grraphics)

“We don’t have a mandate for government, the people have spoken.

“I respect what the people have said, they’ve made it very very clear.

“We don’t have enough seats in the Assembly to form a government.

“I don’t feel good about that but I’m humbled about it.

“We can’t be in government, it would be totally undemocratic for us to sit in a zombie executive and have no power to do anything when we haven’t even got a mandate from the people.

“We know who got the mandates, we will support them when we have to, we will also hold them to account, but they should get on with it today and form a government.”

ULSTER Election
(PA Graphics)

Mr Eastwood said a government needs to be formed urgently.

He said: “I call on Jeffrey Donaldson to commit to appointing a deputy first minister right away, people can’t wait any longer.

“We’ve a cost-of-living crisis, we have a waiting-list crisis which is out of control and that government needs to be formed today,” he said.

“Michelle O’Neill has been elected as first minister of Northern Ireland.

“That has to be respected, has to be acted upon and an Executive has to be formed.”

