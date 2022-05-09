Car crashes into garden of Prime Minister’s south London townhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car crashes into garden of Prime Minister’s south London townhouse

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 7:37 pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A £1.3 million south London townhouse owned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hit by a car in the early hours.

A black Vauxhall Astra crashed into the Camberwell property’s front garden at around 1am on Monday, which neighbours described as sounding like “thunder”.

The car, which was finally towed away at around 5pm, damaged hedges and a tree, and knocked down a small pillar in front of the house.

Debris was left strewn across the driveway.

Boris Johnson’s townhouse hit by a car
The scene at a townhouse owned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The driver suffered minor injuries, and appeared to be retrieving his possessions from the side door of the vehicle before it was towed away.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers attended and found a car that had struck the exterior of a property causing minor damage.

“The driver of the car sustained a minor injury and was assessed by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment. No offences were identified.”

The Prime Minister bought the four-bedroom property with wife Carrie Johnson for £1.2 million in July 2019, according to Land Registry documents.

The Times reported the house was paid for using a buy-to-let mortgage and was undergoing renovation.

The register of MPs’ interests states that the PM has a rental income of at least £10,000 a year.

