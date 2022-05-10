Shortlist announced for Art Fund museum of the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The five-strong shortlist for Art Fund’s museum of the year prize has been revealed.

Competing for the world’s largest museum prize includes The Story Museum in Oxford, People’s History Museum Manchester and Ty Pawb in Wrexham.

The Museum of Making in Derby and London’s Horniman Museum and Gardens complete the list.

Museum of Making at Derby Silk Mill, Museum of the Year finalist 2022 (Emli Bendixen/PA)

Organisers said the nominees reflect the “creativity and resilience” of museums and their focus on “engaging the next generation of audiences in innovative ways.”

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said: “An abundance of applications to be Art Fund Museum of the Year 2022 shows the creativity and resilience of museums right around the country, despite the immense challenges of the last two years.

“The five superb finalists are all museums on a mission who are tackling the vital issues of today – from combating the climate emergency to improving literacy or exploring migration – and reaching diverse communities as they do so.

Horniman Museum and Gardens in London (Emli Bendixen/PA)

“Each is working hard to encourage the next generation to get involved, both to inspire them and to equip them with essential skills.”



The winning museum will be announced at a ceremony at The Design Museum in London on July 14 and will receive £100,000.

The other nominees will each be given £15,000.

Last year, Firstsite in Colchester, Essex was crowned museum of the year.