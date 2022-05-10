Conservative MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 10:59 am
Jamie Wallis (PA)
Jamie Wallis (PA)

A Conservative MP has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after being involved in a car crash last year.

Jamie Wallis, 37, from Cowbridge, South Wales, has also denied failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

The representative for Bridgend and first openly transgender MP was before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday wearing a dark-coloured suit and tie.

He was arrested on suspicion of “driving whilst unfit” following the late-night collision when a Mercedes hit a lamppost in Llanblethian on November 28.

At the hearing, prosecutor Mike Williams told District Judge Tan Ikram that it is the Crown’s case that Wallis was responsible for driving the Mercedes without due care and attention, that he failed to stop after the accident and failed to report within the first 24 hours after the incident.

Judge Ikram set a trial date for July 11 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

At the time, Wallis said he was “assisting police with their inquiries”.

In a highly public statement released in March, Wallis revealed he had been raped and blackmailed, and was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He also said he wants to transition to be a woman.

Wallis wrote he had been targeted by a blackmailer who threatened to out him to the public unless he paid £50,000.

The MP said the offender was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after admitting his guilt.

Wallis won his seat in December 2019, managing to oust Labour’s Madeleine Moon, who had held the constituency for 14 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal