Keepers share ‘exciting’ moment rare bear cubs take first steps outside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Keepers share ‘exciting’ moment rare bear cubs take first steps outside

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 1:39 pm
The bear cub twins come out to play in their enclosure at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
The bear cub twins come out to play in their enclosure at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Zookeepers have shared the “exciting” moment two rare Andean bear cubs took their first wary steps outside.

The four-month-old cubs explored their new habitat at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Wraxall, Somerset.

Bear cubs at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm
A bear cub comes out to play (Ben Birchall/PA)

Although the small bears were wary at first, they were soon bounding around and exploring their surroundings, under the watchful eye of their mother, Madidi.

“It’s exciting to see them out and to be at a point where the public can finally see them,” keeper Chris Wilkinson said.

“We are very happy with their growth and development.”

There are thought to be fewer than 10,000 Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, in the wild, and they are the last living species of short-faced bear.

Bear cubs at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm
The bear cub twins with their mother Madidi (Ben Birchall/PA)

The birth of the twin bear cubs is a significant achievement as there are only isolated populations of the species left in the wild, making them vulnerable to extinction.

The nursery area of the bears’ enclosure has recently been extended to accommodate the youngsters, with plenty of space for the cubs to explore, climb and grow.

In anticipation of the cubs venturing out, the keepers and ground staff made several changes to “cub proof” their habitat.

Bear cubs at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm
The keepers and ground staff made several changes to ‘cub proof’ their habitat (Ben Birchall/PA)

The twin bears and their mother will remain separate from the cubs’ father, Rasu, as Andean bears live a solitary lifestyle in the wild.

The cubs’ enclosure has been divided to allow them access to the main area while separating them from the stream and the main pool.

Keepers have drained the enclosure pond until the cubs are bigger as an extra precaution, and woodchip mulch has been laid to soften any potential tumbles.

Andean bears are an arboreal species perfectly adapted for climbing.

Their non-retractable claws help them climb trees to reach food in mountainous regions of South America.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal