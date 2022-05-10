Why was Donald Trump banned from Twitter?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why was Donald Trump banned from Twitter?

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 9:29 pm
File photo dated 12/03/20 of former US President Donald Trump. Nine lawyers allied with former US president Donald Trump have been ordered to pay the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan a total of 175,000 dollars (�131,000) in sanctions for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 American election results. Issue date: Friday December 3, 2021.

Elon Musk has said he would reverse the ban imposed by Twitter on former US president Donald Trump’s account if he completes his planned takeover of the platform.

Mr Musk said tweets which are illegal or “destructive” should be deleted or hidden, but permanent account suspensions should be a “rare thing”.

Mr Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in January 2021 after the social media platform said the then-president had violated its glorification of violence policy after he repeatedly tweeted his support for the rioters who stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 in protest at Mr Trump’s election defeat to Joe Biden.

His account had already been temporarily suspended earlier that week for breaching the same rules in relation to more tweets praising those who stormed the Capitol and came after large numbers of his posts were hidden behind warning labels for breaching Twitter rules around misinformation relating to the US election.

After he returned, Mr Trump tweeted twice more, saying that he would not be attending the inauguration of Mr Biden as president and referred to his supporters as “American Patriots”, saying they will have “a giant voice long into the future”.

Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Twitter said the refusal to attend the inauguration was being received by Mr Trump’s supporters as “further confirmation that the election was not legitimate” and him disavowing his previous claim there would be an “orderly transition”.

It said the tweet referencing the inauguration may also “serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the inauguration would be a ‘safe’ target, as he will not be attending”.

As a result and after reviewing those tweets, the platform said it was permanently banning Mr Trump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

The permanent ban quickly extended to other platforms, including Facebook.

Mr Trump has since launched his own social media platform, Truth Social, in an attempt to reclaim the online megaphone once given to him by Twitter, but with limited success.

In the wake of the confirmation of Mr Musk’s takeover deal and suggestions his ban could be revoked, Mr Trump was asked if he would return to Twitter but he said he would be sticking with his Truth Social platform.

