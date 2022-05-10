Climate change still ‘chronic threat’ despite new world politics, Sharma says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate change still ‘chronic threat’ despite new world politics, Sharma says

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 12:04 am
Planet Earth (Nasa/American Institute of Biology/PA)

Climate change remains a “chronic threat” despite the change to international politics caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Alok Sharma said ahead of an international gathering of ministers.

The Cop26 president is leading the climate meeting in Denmark with Egypt’s foreign affairs minister Sameh Shoukry who will lead this year’s climate talks, Cop27, in Sharm El-Sheikh.

More than 40 countries will come together in Copenhagen this week to assess action that is needed to deliver on key commitments made at the Cop26 talks in Glasgow last November.

It is the first of a series of meetings that it is hoped will continue to drive action to tackle dangerous global warming even as the world confronts the war in Ukraine, energy and food security and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

It comes as the Met Office warns the world has a 50-50 chance in the next five of temporarily exceeding the 1.5C global warming limit which countries pledged to meet in the Paris Agreement in 2015 and confirmed in Glasgow.

Reports from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) science body have warned the window to limit temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the threshold beyond which the worst impacts will be felt, is rapidly closing.

Ministers at the meeting will focus on how to drive down emissions in sectors such as reducing coal production and deforestation, UK officials said.

Alok Sharma (Aaron Chown/PA)
They will also consider efforts to adapt to climate change and support to address loss and damage suffered communities on the front line of global warming.

Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine has caused prompted moves by countries that help or hinder climate action, by increasing pressure to boost production of fossil fuels elsewhere or speeding up the transition to clean tech such as renewables and electric vehicles and heat pumps.

Mr Sharma said: “Since the Glasgow Climate Pact was signed at Cop26, the IPCC reports on adaptation and mitigation have shown unequivocally that the window of time we have left to secure a liveable future is closing rapidly.

“And of course, the Putin regime’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine has changed international politics fundamentally.

“However, the chronic threat of climate change remains, which is why I am pleased to co-chair this ministerial meeting on implementation bringing countries together to drive forward action on pledges already made.

Mr Shoukry, minister of foreign affairs of Egypt and Cop27 President designate said: “Climate action has never been more important.

“The world needs to demonstrate its continued commitment to curb emissions, enhance adaptation, and deliver on climate finance.

“Cop27 should see us all coming together to renew our determination, take stock on where we stand on implementation, and lay out a clear path towards turning pledges into tangible action on the ground.”

