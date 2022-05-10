Most women freed from Bronzefield Prison lack safe accommodation – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Most women freed from Bronzefield Prison lack safe accommodation – report

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 12:04 am
HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, has described as well-run by inspectors (PA)
Nearly two-thirds of women released from Europe’s largest female prison do not have safe and long-term accommodation to go to, “undoing the good work” of jail, an inspection report has found.

Data from HMP Bronzefield in Surrey showed that about 65% of inmates did not have “sustainable” accommodation – defined as that which could reasonably be predicted to be available for 12 weeks or more – on release from their custodial sentence.

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons report said many women lack suitable housing on the outside, meaning some were reluctant to leave prison upon release, preferring prison to the “uncertainties of freedom”.

It said the “encouraging findings” in education and purposeful activity were “let down by a lack of support and proper preparation for women on release”.

HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, has made improvements since the death of a baby born to a teenage inmate (Aaron Chown/PA)

Charlie Taylor, Chief Inspector of Prisons, said: “Without stable, safe accommodation many women are liable to have mental health relapses, return to substance misuse and become involved in crime on release, creating more victims and, at great cost to the taxpayer, repeating the cycle and undoing the good work of the prison.”

The report said staffing cuts in domestic abuse support and the resettlement team created further weaknesses in release planning.

One woman even slept in the gatehouse for two nights because she had nowhere else to go, the report said, while staff said one woman left her personal belongings at the prison for safe keeping because she expected to be returning soon after release.

It described the jail as “a well-run prison with a strong, experienced director and leadership team who are committed to improving outcomes for women”.

But the report also said the prison struggled to recruit and retain prison officers.

It said: “Finding adequate housing and support for the many women with complex needs leaving Bronzefield must be a priority for the Mayor of London, probation services and local authorities.”

Sandra Fieldhouse, who leads on the inspection of women’s prisons at HM Inspectorate of Prisons, said issues at Bronzefield were typical of women’s facilities.

She said: “Too many prisoners are being released into the community without a suitable place to live.”

Ms Fieldhouse added: “Women often tell us that they turn down some options because of safety concerns – such as a hostel shared with men.

“Some women have suffered a history of domestic violence and are left with an impossible choice between returning to live with an abusive partner or sleeping on the streets.

“The shortage of suitable accommodation for women on release is often compounded by under-resourced resettlement teams in prisons.”

There were around 460 women held at Bronzefield when the inspection was carried out in January and February this year.

It said progress had been made since Sodexo-run Bronzefield was criticised by the prisons watchdog last year after a newborn baby died when the 18-year-old mother gave birth alone in her cell, despite calling staff for help.

