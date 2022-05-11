What the papers say – May 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – May 11

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 6:23 am
The front pages on Wednesday are led by the Prince of Wales standing in for the Queen at a historic State Opening of Parliament and the Government pledging to introduce new measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Sun and Metro splash with Charles stepping in for his mother at the State Opening of Parliament.

The Guardian, The Independent and the i similarly carry the image on their front pages of the royal assuming the Queen’s duties but lead with Conservative MPs, opposition leaders and independent experts calling for further action on cost-of-living.

The Daily Express also covers the crisis, focusing on Mr Johnson’s pledge to help “hard-working people” with “fiscal firepower”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror covers the first day of the libel battle between  Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

The Times, meanwhile, reports that neighbours will be allowed to hold referendums over the style and size of extensions, new homes and conversions on their street under new laws outlined in the Queen’s Speech.

The Financial Times writes that Elon Musk will reverse the Twitter ban imposed on former US president Donald Trump as part of his plan to make permanent account suspensions a “rare thing”.

And the Daily Star claims Brazilian defender Marcelo has had his contract terminated by the Ligue 1 club Lyon for farting in the dressing room and laughing about it.

