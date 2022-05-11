Children ‘do not want to be defined by the pandemic’ – NSPCC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Children ‘do not want to be defined by the pandemic’ – NSPCC

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 2:02 pm
Sir Peter Wanless (PA)
Sir Peter Wanless (PA)

Britain’s children “do not want to be defined by the pandemic” and are “determined to make this a better world”, the head of the NSPCC said.

Sir Peter Wanless urged the Government to overhaul the child protection system, warning that “we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

They are also being put at risk by “economic turbulence” caused by the cost-of-living crisis, he told the charity’s annual conference.

But he said children have “hopes, dreams, aspirations and skills” that they have every right to develop, and society should build a “nation of safeguarders” to help them flourish.

Giving the keynote speech to the charity’s flagship conference, How Safe 2022, on Wednesday, he said: “For many young people, the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 might feel like a bad dream.

“They don’t want to be defined by the pandemic.

“They have hopes, dreams, aspirations and skills that they have every right to develop and that we have an obligation and responsibility to encourage.”

With The Care Review, National Safeguarding Panel Review and the final Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse report all due to be released in the summer and autumn, Sir Peter said this year represents a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to improve child protection in the UK.

He said the charity’s research has “sadly” borne out concerns that the pandemic increased risks for children.

He cited the recent cases of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, 16-month-old Star Hobson, five-year-old Logan Mwangi and seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain – “all of whom lost their lives as a result of abuse and neglect”.

Their plights prompted a “national outpouring of shock and grief”, he told delegates.

But he said there is now a “second story” which is compounding children’s struggles – the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “Economic turbulence is making it harder for families to manage and there is mounting evidence that this is putting parents under enormous strain; it is putting children at risk, and services, however brilliant, are struggling to respond.

“We know more now than we ever did about how poverty can affect children’s wellbeing and safety.

“We will never be successful in our mission to prevent cruelty to children without tackling inequality and ensuring that families have enough money in their pockets to live with dignity.”

Sir Peter is also calling for a fully functioning, joined-up, preventative child protection system with better funding.

He appealed for society to build a “nation of safeguarders” – strong communities that understand abuse and neglect who can act, with expert support where necessary, to ensure more young people can flourish.

A survey by children’s commissioner Rachel de Souza found children in England are “determined to put the pandemic behind them, to recover well, to get back to school and make good lives for themselves”, he said.

He added: “They are determined to make this a better world.

“Our job is to keep up.”

In a tweet, the NSPCC said: “The main message in Peter’s speech was the need to grasp the chance to secure improvements to safeguarding and child protection systems.

“He outlined the need to create a system that puts children first.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

