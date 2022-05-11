Charles and Camilla host first Buckingham Palace garden party since 2019

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The royal garden party season has kicked off at Buckingham Palace for the first time since 2019.

The Queen was not in attendance due to her mobility issues, with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal on duty on Wednesday afternoon.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, garden parties at the head of state’s home had not been held for three years.

Camilla greets guests at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They are important events in the royal calendar as those who have served their country or communities are recognised.

As the rain poured down, Charles and Camilla spoke to a selection of the 8,000 guests in attendance, including representatives from the Royal Shakespeare Company and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Queen’s first child, who wore a top hat, was in good spirits as he shook hands and conversed with attendees including military personnel.

He also met representatives from the Turquoise Mountain charity as well as volunteers from the Prince’s Trust.

The Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Camilla wore a blue and white embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare, with a hat by Philip Treacey, as she made her way around the sea of umbrellas.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty and 11-year-old fundraiser Tobias Weller – known as Captain Tobias – were also among the guests.

The National Anthem was played by a military band as part of a selection of music during the afternoon.

Other events will be staged at Buckingham Palace on May 18 and 25, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will be the venue for a party on June 29.