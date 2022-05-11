Charles and Camilla host first Buckingham Palace garden party since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles and Camilla host first Buckingham Palace garden party since 2019

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 5:31 pm
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The royal garden party season has kicked off at Buckingham Palace for the first time since 2019.

The Queen was not in attendance due to her mobility issues, with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal on duty on Wednesday afternoon.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, garden parties at the head of state’s home had not been held for three years.

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Camilla greets guests at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They are important events in the royal calendar as those who have served their country or communities are recognised.

As the rain poured down, Charles and Camilla spoke to a selection of the 8,000 guests in attendance, including representatives from the Royal Shakespeare Company and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Queen’s first child, who wore a top hat, was in good spirits as he shook hands and conversed with attendees including military personnel.

He also met representatives from the Turquoise Mountain charity as well as volunteers from the Prince’s Trust.

The Princess Royal
The Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Camilla wore a blue and white embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare, with a hat by Philip Treacey, as she made her way around the sea of umbrellas.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty and 11-year-old fundraiser Tobias Weller – known as Captain Tobias – were also among the guests.

The National Anthem was played by a military band as part of a selection of music during the afternoon.

Other events will be staged at Buckingham Palace on May 18 and 25, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will be the venue for a party on June 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal