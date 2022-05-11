Queen holds Privy Council – but no call with PM after Johnson reschedules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen holds Privy Council – but no call with PM after Johnson reschedules

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 6:07 pm
The Queen is head of the Privy Council and its role is to advise the monarch as she carries out her duties as head of state (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Queen held a Privy Council virtually on Wednesday, but will not have her weekly audience with the Prime Minister because Boris Johnson asked to reschedule, Buckingham Palace said.

A Palace spokesman said there would be no phone call with the PM, which usually takes place on Wednesday evening, because he was abroad.

Mr Johnson is on a trip to Sweden and Finland to sign historic security assurance declarations in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Queen and Boris Johnson at Windsor last October (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Queen, 96, missed the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 60 years due to ongoing problems with her mobility.

She made the historic decision to delegate the duty of reading the Queen’s Speech to her son and heir the Prince of Wales for the first time, with Charles opening Parliament with the Duke of Cambridge in their roles as Counsellors of State.

The Queen is head of the Privy Council and its role is to advise the monarch as she carries out her duties as head of state.

It is one of the oldest parts of the UK’s constitutional arrangements, with its origins dating back to the time of the Norman kings when the monarch met in private – hence the description Privy – with his or her group of trusted counsellors who fulfilled the role that the Cabinet performs today.

The Queen missed the State Opening (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

As well as advising the Queen, it provides administrative support for the leaders of the Commons and Lords. It also has responsibility for the affairs of 400 institutions, charities and companies incorporated by Royal Charter.

The body also has a judicial role as it is the court of final appeal for the UK overseas territories and Crown Dependencies, and for a number of Commonwealth countries.

It also has a number of important executive functions – Parliament is dissolved by proclamation approved by the Queen in Council and the monarch formally prorogues Parliament on the Council’s advice.

The Leader of the House of Commons Mark Spencer is Lord President of the Council.

The Queen is facing “episodic mobility problems”, the Palace has said.

She has carried out only one major engagement outside of a royal residence or home in the last seven months.

In just a few weeks’ time, she is preparing to appear at some of the high-profile Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Palace said she was looking forward to the festivities but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day of the events.

