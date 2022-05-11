Google unveils Pixel Watch and previews next flagship smartphones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Google unveils Pixel Watch and previews next flagship smartphones

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 9:03 pm
Google Pixel Watch (Google)
Google Pixel Watch (Google)

Google has confirmed it will launch its first own-made smartwatch later this year as a new competitor for the Apple Watch.

The Pixel Watch will be released alongside Google’s next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 7 – a direct rival for the iPhone – with both going on sale in the autumn.

The new devices were previewed during the technology giant’s annual Google I/O developer conference, where it traditionally shows off new products and software updates due to be released in the coming year.

Google said the Pixel Watch – which has been much rumoured – will be made from recycled stainless steel and fashioned into a circular design.

It will come with the health and fitness tracking tools of Fitbit – now owned by Google – built-in as well.

The tech giant also provided a glimpse of its next premium smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which have been given a new-look camera design and will feature Google’s own custom-designed processor chips to power the devices.

Elsewhere, the company announced new earphones called the Pixel Buds Pro, which feature noise-cancelling technology, and its latest budget smartphone, the Pixel 6a – which includes some features found on last year’s flagship Pixel 6 device.

The Buds Pro and the 6a will be released in the summer, Google confirmed.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said Google’s experience in wearable devices gained from acquiring Fitbit and from working on smartwatches with other firms in the past means the Pixel Watch is likely to be a refined product.

“It’s been a long time coming but Google has finally launched a flagship wearable and the Pixel Watch should get your pulse racing,” he said.

“This is perhaps not a surprise following the company’s acquisition of Fitbit last year. After contributing to the software for Wear, the Android operating system for smartwatches, Google now has a timepiece to take on the likes of the Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

“With the growth in fitness trackers it looks like a shrewd move, and the Pixel Watch’s minimalist round design is likely to win admirers.”

The event also included a notable preview of a pair of smartglasses that Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said the company was currently testing and developing.

They combine augmented reality technology and the firm’s live translation tools to translate the other half of a conversation the user is having, with subtitles appearing on the glasses in real-time so they can understand what is being said.

