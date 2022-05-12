Widow of GAA official shot dead by loyalists settles case against PSNI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Widow of GAA official shot dead by loyalists settles case against PSNI

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 1:04 pm
An agreed statement was read out at Belfast High court over the death of Sean Brown (PA)
The widow of a GAA official killed by loyalist paramilitaries has settled a case against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Sean Brown, 61, was abducted in Bellaghy, Co Londonderry, and shot dead 25 years ago.

He was taken by a Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) gang as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GA Club on May 1997.

No-one has been convicted of his murder.

A fresh inquest into his death is ongoing.

His widow, Bridie Brown, took a civil case against the PSNI chief constable for alleged misfeasance in public office and negligence.

On Thursday, the 25th anniversary of the killing, the High Court in Belfast heard the case has been resolved.

An agreed statement was read out in court.

The PSNI made an undisclosed settlement to Mrs Brown, and also issued an apology over inadequacies in the RUC’s original investigation.

In a statement issued following the case, Detective Chief Superintendent, Ian Saunders, said: “I can confirm that a civil action in the case relating to the death of Sean Brown has been settled and the Police Service of Northern Ireland accepts the comments as per the Terms of Settlement read out in court today.”

A service in Mr Brown’s memory is set to take place in Bellaghy later.

