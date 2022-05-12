New footage surfaces of incident where boy, 12, ‘hit by woman with paddle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

New footage surfaces of incident where boy, 12, ‘hit by woman with paddle’

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 4:53 pm
(Dave Thompson/PA)
(Dave Thompson/PA)

Police are examining new footage of an incident in which a white woman allegedly hit a 12-year-old black boy in the face with a canoe paddle.

Avon and Somerset Police faced criticism for its initial decision not to prosecute the woman for the incident at Conham River Park in Bristol on the afternoon of March 26 this year.

A petition calling for the police to take action featured a picture of the boy’s bloodied face.

Avon and Somerset Police said on May 6 it was reviewing the decision not to prosecute, with the process being monitored by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

On Tuesday, the force said it was now reclassifying the incident as racially motivated.

The assault allegedly occurred after the woman accused the boy of throwing stones at her from the river bank, despite the fact he was one of a number of mostly white children present.

The petition claimed the woman had attacked him with her paddle “for throwing stones which he didn’t even throw”.

On Thursday, a two-minute clip was posted on Instagram of the suspect screaming at the group of children and threatening them with her paddle.

The victim can be seen in the background with blood dripping down his face.

Chief Inspector Mike Buck said: “This new video has been passed to the reviewing officers and they will examine it in detail.

“Our ongoing review will be thorough and comprehensive, and as such will take a bit of time to complete, but we can confirm that we’re preparing a file of evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We are listening deeply to people’s concerns and completely understand the strength of feeling this incident has generated.

“We want our communities to have full confidence in this review process and we’ll be doing all we can to achieve this.”

