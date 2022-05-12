Camilla given tour of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Camilla given tour of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 5:03 pm
(Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall has been given a tour of the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, which was recently appointed as the Nato command ship.

After landing on the flight deck of the 65,000-tonne warship at Portsmouth Naval Base, Camilla was given a guard of honour.

She then went on to visit the bridge where the commanding officer, Captain Steve Higham, briefed the duchess on the ship’s Nato role as well as its recent involvement in a major exercise in the Arctic called Cold Response.

Camilla is greeted by a guard of honour
Camilla is greeted by a guard of honour (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

While in the ship’s main control room, Camilla was shown the captain’s seat and jokingly commented that she had not expected the ship’s wheel to be so small.

Also during the visit, the duchess, who is the ship’s sponsor, presented a number of non-service medals for long service and good conduct.

She was also able to chat to a number of members of the ship’s 700-strong personnel before her departure.

Camilla previously visited the carrier with the Prince of Wales for the ship’s official commissioning ceremony in December 2019 and they also both attended its naming ceremony at the Rosyth dockyard in September 2017.

