Charles hails Oxford’s role in creating Covid vaccine at new building ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles hails Oxford’s role in creating Covid vaccine at new building ceremony

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 5:45 pm
The Prince of Wales (Darren Staples/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Darren Staples/PA)

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to Oxford University’s “vital” role in creating a Covid-19 vaccine as he unveiled a £30 million building at one of its colleges.

Charles thanked “the many people” who had made Trinity College’s Levine Building possible, but avoided singling out Peter Levine, the oil magnate for whom the facilities were named.

The prince, who arrived in an electric Audi, praised academics as he noted “the benefits that Oxford can bring in a local national and global scale”.

Prince of Wales visit to Oxford
The Prince of Wales is greeted by Baroness Amos at University College, Oxford (Darren Staples/PA)

“The impact of this work was never more apparent, I think, than during the past two years when Oxford’s scientists produced a vaccine to combat Covid-19 in an extraordinary race against the clock,” he said.

“The work of your academics, as we have seen, is making a real difference to people’s lives.

“I can only congratulate you all on the vital work you do and the generosity of spirit that underpins it.

“That same generosity has clearly infused the development of this building – so many former students contributed to the fundraising campaign.”

Prince of Wales visit to Oxford
The Prince of Wales during a tour of Trinity College at Oxford University (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)

Construction began on the Levine Building – which boasts an auditorium, teaching rooms and 46 student bedrooms – in 2019.

Trinity declined to reveal how much Mr Levine – who set up the Imperial Energy Corporation after studying at the college in the 1970s – contributed to the project.

However, it said that his donation had been “transformational”.

Charles began his speech with an apology, having arrived late after being delayed by two motorway accidents on the way to Oxford.

“It hasn’t been my day today and it hasn’t been yours either,” he told the audience.

He added: “It’s become almost impossible to get here, I’ve had a comprehensive tour of Reading and Pangbourne.”

After finishing his five-minute speech, the prince attended a reception in a nearby garden, where he was introduced to Mr Levine.

The prince also met staff and students who had lined up along one of Trinity’s lawns, one of whom was carrying a croquet mallet and balancing sunglasses on top of a straw hat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal