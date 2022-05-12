Aston Merrygold unveils charity playground made from recycled McDonald’s toys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Aston Merrygold unveils charity playground made from recycled McDonald’s toys

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 6:37 pm
JLS star Aston Merrygold said it was “amazing” to help unveil a new playground made entirely from recycled McDonald’s Happy Meal toys at one of the UK’s Ronald McDonald Houses (Ronald McDonald House Charities/PA)
JLS star Aston Merrygold said it was “amazing” to help unveil a new playground made entirely from recycled McDonald’s Happy Meal toys at one of the UK’s Ronald McDonald Houses (Ronald McDonald House Charities/PA)

JLS star Aston Merrygold said it was “amazing” to help unveil a new playground made from recycled McDonald’s Happy Meal toys at one of the UK’s Ronald McDonald Houses.

The houses provide free accommodation to families with children staying in nearby hospitals and are supported by fast food company McDonald’s, which has raised over £100 million for the charity since 1989.

Boyband singer Merrygold, 34, opened the new playground at Manchester’s Ronald McDonald House, which supports families with children in the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

“It was amazing to see exactly how the donations from McDonald’s and its customers help support the families staying at the Houses,” the singer said.

The singer was able to chat with families staying at the house in Manchester (Ronald McDonald House Charities/PA)

“Ronald McDonald House Charities UK provide a home away from home when families need it most.

“As a parent of two myself, I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it must be for these families.”

McDonald’s also announced its desire to raise a further £1 million this month through customer collection boxes, digital-giving channels and the continuous fundraising efforts of the franchise and its employees.

The playground is made from over one million recycled McDonald’s Happy Meal toys (Ronald McDonald House Charities/PA)

The opening in Manchester follows McDonald’s donation of playgrounds to four Ronald McDonald Houses in London in 2021.

Made from more than one million recycled Happy Meal toys, the playgrounds have been created especially for families staying at the houses and feature an activity course, pyramid den, interactive wall and activity table.

Merrygold was also able to meet some of the families staying at the house in Manchester and play with a few of the children.

The houses help those with children in hospitals nearby stay close (Ronald McDonald House Charities/PA)

“All the parents and guardians I met at the Manchester house couldn’t thank the team enough for the care they’ve given during such difficult moments,” he said.

“The new playground is an incredible addition to this house; it was so lovely to see the kids and their parents playing and enjoying some time together as a family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal