Serial killer Levi Bellfield’s prison marriage bid is ‘inconceivable’ – Raab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Serial killer Levi Bellfield’s prison marriage bid is ‘inconceivable’ – Raab

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 6:59 pm
Serial killer Levi Bellfield’s request to get married in prison is “inconceivable” unless serious safeguarding concerns are addressed, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Serial killer Levi Bellfield’s request to get married in prison is “inconceivable” unless serious safeguarding concerns are addressed, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Serial killer Levi Bellfield’s request to get married in prison is “inconceivable” unless serious safeguarding concerns are addressed, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Bellfield has applied for permission to marry a woman while he is serving two whole life sentences for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler, The Sun first reported.

Mr Raab on Thursday suggested the prison nuptials are unlikely to happen because the 53-year-old is a “dangerous serial killer” and poses a risk to his fiancée.

When asked what powers he has to stop the wedding, Mr Raab, who is also deputy prime minister, criticised the Human Rights Act.

Milly Dowler
Milly Dowler was murdered by Bellfield (Surrey Police/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “The Human Rights Act puts all sorts of obstacles in our way in that regard, which is I think one more reason why we are introducing a Bill of Rights to add a bit more common sense.

“What I can tell you is it is inconceivable that the prison or the Ministry of Justice would authorise that marriage unless the very significant concerns about the safeguarding were addressed; we’ve asked for a risk assessment in relation to that.

“Clearly, we’re dealing with a dangerous serial killer.”

Marsha McDonnell
Marsha McDonnell, who was killed by Levi Bellfield in 2003 (PA)

Mr Raab said it is “very difficult to see” how the safeguarding concerns could be overcome.

The Government outlined its plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a new Bill of Rights in Tuesday’s Queen’s speech.

Former bouncer and wheel-clamper Bellfield’s bid to wed is “exactly the kind of case” which shows the new legislation is needed, Mr Raab said.

Amelie Delagrange
Amelie Delagrange was murdered in 2004 (PA)

He added: “We need written down in UK law a clear set of rights. They shouldn’t be trumped by elastic interpretations of human rights.”

Bellfield got down on one knee to propose to his visiting bride-to-be in front of prison staff at HMP Frankland in County Durham, The Sun reported.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman confirmed Bellfield is engaged and said: “An application (to get married) has been received and is being considered in the usual way.”

Dominic Raab
Mr Raab said it is “very difficult to see” how the safeguarding concerns could be overcome (PA)

The bid is not thought to be at an advanced stage, with the killer needing the prison governor’s permission to marry at the category A men’s prison, it is understood.

Bellfield was given a whole life term for murdering Ms McDonnell, 19, in 2003, and murdering Ms Delagrange, 22, and trying to murder Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

He was already serving his sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly, who was snatched from the street walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

He was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal