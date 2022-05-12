Vettel tells young offenders they could get jobs in Formula One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vettel tells young offenders they could get jobs in Formula One

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 10:01 pm
Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel meets young offenders during a visit to HMP Feltham (Yui Mok/PA)
Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel meets young offenders during a visit to HMP Feltham (Yui Mok/PA)

Professional racing driver Sebastian Vettel has told young offenders that “prejudice” against their criminal records should not stop them from working in Formula One during a visit to a prison with the Justice Secretary.

Vettel, who races in F1 for Aston Martin, made a pit stop at HMP Feltham, a prison and young offender institute in west London, and cut the ribbon to open a new car workshop for the inmates on Thursday.

The workshop will train young offenders in auto maintenance and repair in a bid to help them get jobs upon release.

Vettel, 34, who remains F1’s youngest world champion after he won his first title in 2010 aged 23, told the offenders they could achieve their dreams if they worked hard enough.

Sebastian Vettel HMP Feltham visit
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (left) listens to Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel (Yui Mok/PA)

One young offender, who did not want to be named, asked if they could still get jobs in F1, the highest class of international racing, with a criminal record.

Vettel said: “I don’t see why not. There is obviously prejudice in the world. The world is changing and changing for the better but what I have found generally, when you are good enough, that’s it. There shouldn’t be prejudice stopping anyone.”

The F1 star also revealed he is a fan of UK trains after a young offender revealed he dreams of working on the railways when he gets out.

Vettel said: “Well there’s a future there, a big future. I don’t know in the UK but in Germany there is a lot of debate over whether it’s necessary to fly very short distances, to be honest it’s probably no. I have been on a train in the UK, it works really well.”

Sebastian Vettel HMP Feltham visit
Vettel launched a new car workshop for offenders aged 18 to 21 (Yui Mok/PA)

Vettel was joined by Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and prisons minister Victoria Atkins, who showcased the new facility.

Mr Raab told the PA news agency: “We’re down here at Feltham youth offender institute with Sebastian Vettel and Aston Martin.

“It’s a great example of everything we want to do to get offenders working, get them the skills in this mechanical workshop because we know that offenders who get the skills and can get into work (are) much less likely to reoffend.

“We’re generally changing the whole focus of prisons so that they really do try and give offenders the best chance to get work on the outside, get the skills on the inside, because that gives them the best chance to go straight, turn their lives around.

“But that’s also the surest way that we can drive down reoffending and protect the public.”

