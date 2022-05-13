Queen shown with sunglasses, tattoos and as X-ray in Jubilee exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen shown with sunglasses, tattoos and as X-ray in Jubilee exhibition

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 8:03 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 10:37 am
Louisa Tebbutt’s Queen (Louisa Tebbutt/PA)
Cutting-edge portraits of the Queen by up to 52 urban, graffiti and contemporary artists are going on show to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Serving as a muse to the established and emerging international artists, the 96-year-old monarch has been hailed as a “true icon” and a “cultural inspiration” as she celebrates her 70-year reign.

Alternative pieces by musician and graffiti artist Goldie, who depicts a young Elizabeth II against a union flag backdrop, and X-ray artist Ernesto Romano, who created an X-ray side profile of the sovereign, will be among the works.

Ernesto Romano's X-Ray Queen
Ernesto Romano’s X-ray Queen (Ernesto Romano/PA)

Mixed media artist Louisa Tebbutt’s Queen is an art on steel “never complain, never explain” monarch with a strip of union flag over her mouth, while James Vaulkhard made the Queen’s image out of 2p coins.

Ballpoint artist James Mylne’s Queen Of The Hood shows a cool, composed Queen in designer sunglasses as she stands in her regal Order of the Garter robes, while visual artist Karen Bystedt, known for The Lost Warhols series, vamps up the monarch’s crown and cloak with a red Louis Vuitton pattern.

Goldie's Platinum Jubilee
Goldie’s Platinum Jubilee (Goldie/PA)

Selected portraits from the Art Save The Queen exhibition will be made into NFTs or non-fungible tokens – a one-of-a-kind digital unit of data stored in a blockchain and used to certify ownership and authenticity, with a scheduled drop date of June 1.

Images will also be displayed on London Underground poster sites at Victoria Station in the run up to and during the showing, which begins on the first day of the celebratory Jubilee weekend in June.

Karen Bystedt's work
Karen Bystedt’s work (Karen Bystedt/PA)

Curator Dylan Roberts said: “HM Queen Elizabeth II is a true icon and an inspiration to people everywhere.

“We are excited to pay tribute to her with this exhibition and have been overwhelmed by the work the artistic community is submitting, underlining what a cultural inspiration the Queen is.”

James Mylne's Queen Of The Hood
James Mylne’s Queen Of The Hood (James Mylne/PA)

Will Teather transforms the nation’s longest-reigning head of state with freehand “Skate and Destroy” and serpent tattoos carved into her arm which appear to drip with blood.

Teather, whose work will be made into NFTs, said: “Royal portraits have a long-standing position in culture and art history, making them a rich subject to tackle with new technologies.”

Will Teather's interpretation of the Queen
Will Teather’s interpretation of the Queen (Will Teather/PA)

He added: “As someone who usually paints in oils, I found the flexibility that comes with manipulating images digitally, during the creation of these NFTs, a liberating and playful experience.”

Romano, who used his own X-rays to portray the Queen following a similar series he did to mark her 90th birthday, said his portraits conveyed the message of how the monarch’s “cultural influence can travel beyond borders, race, gender and social status, encompassing universal values of equality and diversity”.

Contemporary artist Nasser Azam produced a painting of the Queen in 16th century costume and an NHS medical mask in 2020.

An alternate version will be on show for the Jubilee.

Nasser Azam's Queen
Nasser Azam’s Queen (Nasser Azam/PA)

The free exhibition, organised by the Ad Lib Gallery, will be staged at the gallery@oxo in London’s Oxo Tower Wharf from June 2-12.

Some 10% of revenue will be donated to ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the Army’s national charity.

