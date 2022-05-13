Met Police officer David Carrick appears in court charged with more counts of rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Met Police officer David Carrick appears in court charged with more counts of rape

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 11:35 am
Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick appearing via video link at a previous Westminster Magistrates’ Court hearing in London (PA)
Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has appeared in court charged with three more counts of rape, bringing the total charges against him to 44.

The 47-year-old constable already faced 41 charges involving 11 alleged victims, including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault between 2003 and 2020.

Carrick, who appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing a suit and tie, and was flanked by four officers, spoke only to confirm his name and age.

He is charged with three counts of rape in Stevenage, Hertfordshire between January 1 2008 and December 31 2009.

The charges relate to one complainant, the 12th alleged complainant.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Carrick in custody until May 27 when he will appear at St Albans Crown Court on all 44 charges.

Mr Goldspring said: “Mr Carrick, you are here today because there are three new charges against you.

“I formally send all three to the court sitting at St Albans.

“You will appear there on May 27 to link up with the other charges.”

Westminster Magistrates’ Court stock
Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Nick Ansell/PA)

Carrick shook his head as he was led out of the dock by the officers.

The 47-year-old, who was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary in October and suspended by the Met, was previously attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Carrick is charged with 44 offences against 12 women between 2003 and 2020:

– 21 counts of rape

– nine counts of sexual assault

– five counts of assault by penetration

– three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour

– two counts of false imprisonment

– two counts of attempted rape

– one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration

– one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

He will appear for a hearing at St Albans Crown Court on May 27 on all the charges.

