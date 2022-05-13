Micheal Martin says DUP Assembly speaker block is ‘unsatisfactory’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Micheal Martin says DUP Assembly speaker block is ‘unsatisfactory’

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 12:19 pm
The Taoiseach at Sallins in Co Kildare (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said that it is “unsatisfactory” and disappointing that the DUP will block the election of an Assembly speaker.

“The people elected an Assembly, the Assembly should meet, and then the Assembly should form an executive,” Mr Martin said.

“Yes there are issues that unionism has raised with us in respect of the protocol, but those issues should not prevent the establishment and convening of the Assembly and the formation of the executive.”

Mr Martin said that the European Union had been “very flexible” in relation to the protocol, and have come up with solutions on issues like medicines being exported from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Speaking to reporters in Co Kildare at the unveiling of 29 homes in Sallins, Mr Martin said: “The evidence is growing that the protocol is having a beneficial impact on the Northern Ireland economy.

“I think there is a need now for pragmatism and commonsense.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not back a speaker of the Assembly when MLAs are sworn in at noon on Friday, which will leave the Assembly unable to function.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill described the move as “disgraceful” and Alliance leader Naomi Long said it was “incredibly frustrating”.

