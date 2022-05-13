London buses given purple makeover ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London buses given purple makeover ahead of Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 1:57 pm
Eight London buses have been given a purple makeover ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (TfL/PA)
Eight London buses have been given a purple makeover to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Transport for London (TfL) said the vehicles began displaying their commemorative wraps on the capital’s roads on Friday.

The revamp was funded by operators Arriva, RATP, Abellio, Go-Ahead, Metroline and Stagecoach.

A bus given a purple makeover
TfL said it hopes people will ‘enjoy looking out for our celebratory bus wraps’ (TfL/PA)

Passengers using the Elizabeth line, Jubilee line or stations with a Royal link in their name will see and hear celebratory messages over the Jubilee weekend between Thursday June 2 and Sunday June 5.

Station announcements and digital platform displays at stations such as Walthamstow Queen’s Road, Queensbury and Royal Victoria will “help Londoners and visitors get into the party spirit”, according to TfL.

The organisation’s chief operating officer Andy Lord said: “I hope that Londoners and visitors alike will enjoy looking out for our celebratory bus wraps and station activities while making the most of what the capital has to offer during the bank holiday weekend.”

Passengers are being warned to expect “short-term safety measures” such as queuing and closures of stations and roads due to the anticipated increase in travel over the long weekend.

Key interchanges are expected to be particularly busy on the Saturday night and Sunday daytime.

People should “avoid driving in central London” over the weekend as large events “are expected to cause travel disruption”.

The festivities will begin on the Thursday with Trooping the Colour, the sovereign’s official birthday parade.

TfL often carries out engineering work during bank holiday periods but there are no planned closures over the Jubilee weekend.

