Two women arrested after baby girl dies at nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Two women arrested after baby girl dies at nursery

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 2:51 pm
Two women are under arrest over the death of a baby at a nursery in Cheadle, near Manchester
Two women are under arrest over the death of a baby at a nursery in Cheadle, near Manchester

Two women are under arrest after the death of an eight-month-old baby at a nursery, police said.

The baby girl suffered what police described as a “medical episode” on Monday afternoon at the nursery on Mellor Road in Cheadle, near Manchester.

She was taken to hospital where she died hours later the same day.

Two women, aged 35 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and remain in custody for questioning.

Police said they were called by the North West Ambulance Service at just before 3.20pm on Monday to a report of a child suffering a medical episode at the nursery.

Detective Superintendent Phil Duffy, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with baby girl’s family who are understandably shocked and devastated and we’re doing everything we can to get them the answers they deserve.

“Since we were called, we’ve carried out a number of lines of inquiry already and now two arrests have been made as our investigation continues.

“Officers are continuing to work to establish the full facts around what happened and ascertain the circumstances behind this tragedy.

“This is a heart-breaking time for all those involved and we would ask that the public respect the family’s privacy at this time and avoid speculation whilst we continue to investigate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal