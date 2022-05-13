Rare 19th century painting of Rome’s Pantheon discovered in Norfolk family home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rare 19th century painting of Rome’s Pantheon discovered in Norfolk family home

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 3:28 pm
Market Day, The Pantheon, Rome, by Jean Victor Louis Faure (Dreweatts/PA)
Market Day, The Pantheon, Rome, by Jean Victor Louis Faure (Dreweatts/PA)

A painting by French artist Jean Victor Louis Faure is expected to fetch up to £50,000 at auction after it was discovered in a family home in Norfolk.

The artwork, titled Market Day, The Pantheon, Rome, was brought in 1965 by the owner’s father, Major H Mosse of Mendham Priory, Harleston in Norfolk.

It had hung unnoticed in the family home for 60 years and it was only discovered when the house was being packed up.

Major H. Mosse’s son said: “My earliest recollection of this picture, a view of the Pantheon in Rome, was the prominent position it occupied in the hallway of the family home for nearly 60 years, where it witnessed the comings and goings of family life, the many great friends who visited and even a wedding reception.

“For the most part it was just seen as an impressive picture occupying a large wall space with the occasional glance to acknowledge its existence.

“It wasn’t until the end, when the house was cleared and the only item left was the picture still hanging on the wall in its same prominent position, which stood out even more so now.

“This piqued my interest to find out a little bit more about the artist Jean Victor Louis Faure, as obviously, I had never thought of asking my parents during their lifetime anything about the picture, surprisingly, this has turned out to be an important-re-discovery of this impressive picture that I had grown up with”.

The oil-on-canvas painting, which is 1.21 metres by 1.72 metres in size, is expected to be highly sought after by collectors around the world as artwork from 19th century painter Faure rarely appears at auction.

Brandon Lindberg, Dreweatts Head of British & European Pictures, said: “Following on from our success last year with two monumental views of Rome by Frederick Lee Bridell (1831–1863), we are very pleased to offer another, even grander view of the Eternal City by the French painter Jean Victor Louis Faure.

“It is rare to find a work on this scale and age in such untouched and original condition.

“Faure’s work only occasionally comes on the market and the most comparable example to this, sold over a decade ago for in excess of £200,000, which is still the record price for the artist”.

The painting will go under the hammer at a sale of Old Master, British and European Art at Dreweatts on May 26.

