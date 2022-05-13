Big screens showing events in capital cities to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big screens showing events in capital cities to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 12:03 am
(PA)
(PA)

Big screens will be set up in Britain’s capital cities so that people can watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Screens broadcasting the events will be placed in The Mall in London, Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and in Bute Park in Cardiff across the bank holiday weekend.

Events taking places to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign include Trooping the Colour, a service of thanksgiving, a concert and a pageant.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen in the royal box at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

The screens are organised by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The department has launched an activity pack for children to help them learn about the Queen’s reign, including articles about how the country has changed in the last seven decades.

More than 70,000 big Jubilee lunches are planned in the four UK nations over the weekend, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours on June 5, DCMS said.

In London, screens broadcasting the BBC’s live feed will be placed down The Mall and in St James’s Park.

In Edinburgh, screens will be placed in Princes Street Gardens with thousands able to host picnics and watch the celebrations with a backdrop of Edinburgh Castle and entertainment provided by the Royal Marines and local performers.

The Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

Bute Park, a Grade-I listed park in the heart of Cardiff’s city centre, is the venue for an afternoon of Jubilee celebrations with families invited to enjoy the Jubilee pageant on a large screen along with entertainment from the bandstand.

In Northern Ireland, primary school children can enter a design competition to create a “snapshot of Northern Ireland”, with the winning entry to be manufactured into a rug by Ulster Carpets and sent to the Queen.

The monarch and other members of the royal family will receive Northern Ireland Platinum Jubilee Hampers showcasing more than 50 local food and drink producers.

Events taking place in London will be broadcast on BBC, Sky and ITV.

The DCMS said the BBC is offering local communities a special one-off TV licence dispensation so they can screen it on a big screen they organise themselves.

The plans will allow those celebrating in town halls, community centres and streets to show live programmes throughout the weekend without needing to purchase a licence.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “In less than a month we will come together as a nation and Commonwealth to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign.

“No other British monarch has reached this milestone and we will celebrate it with tradition, pomp and circumstance.

“I hope that people and communities across the country will come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty – whether that be to watch on big screens or toasting Her Majesty at a Big Jubilee Lunch with their neighbours or coming together in their local village hall.”

