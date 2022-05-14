Pedestrian, 41, and three golden retrievers die in car crash on Chelsea street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 41-year-old woman and three dogs have been killed in a car crash in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The driver of the car – a 26-year-old man – has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.

Officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at 6.21am on Saturday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, animals and an Audi.

The woman was found dead at the scene, while three golden retrievers also died as a result of injuries, according to police.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

A crime scene cordon is in place on Cheyne Walk, a mansion-lined road that stretches along the Thames and has long drawn famous residents such as rock star Sir Mick Jagger.

Forensic officers were seen at the junction where Albert Bridge meets the Chelsea embankment and a blue forensic tent was pitched on the debris-strewn road.

A cordon has been placed round the scene while police investigate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed, police said.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Twitter account posted: “We’re saddened to hear about the tragic collision on Cheyne Walk. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman involved”.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting CAD 1500/14May.