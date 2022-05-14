In Pictures: Britons head to coast on sun-kissed Saturday By Press Association May 14, 2022, 2:37 pm People watch from Bournemouth Pier in Dorset as a person zip wires to the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up People across Britain are out enjoying the fine weather, with temperatures forecast to rise into the mid-20Cs. In Bournemouth, Dorset, beach-goers were out early to make the most of the sunshine (Andrew Matthews/PA) Even the goats grazing on the cliffs above the beach took time to rest in the heat (Andrew Matthews/PA) Before butting heads in the precarious position (Andrew Matthews/PA) Day-trippers walk along Bournemouth pier to enjoy the views (Andrew Matthews/PA) People watch on as some dare to try the zip wire from Bournemouth pier to the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA) A man paddle boards in the sea off Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA) Further along the coast at Boscombe beach, a paraglider takes to the skies above the cliffs (Andrew Matthews/PA) The sun was shining the length and breadth of Britain, and people enjoyed the weather on Whitley Bay beach on the north-east coast (Owen Humphreys/PA) Bluebells were in full bloom at St Mary’s Lighthouse near Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA) The weather was also glorious at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Britain set for summer temperatures over weekend before rain takes over People with asthma urged to take precautions as pollen levels rise Met Office suggest next week could be the hottest of the year so far Monday ‘last chance to enjoy barbecue this week’, says Met Office