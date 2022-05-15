Police name woman pedestrian who died with her three dogs following car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police name woman pedestrian who died with her three dogs following car crash

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 7:57 am
A woman who died following a car crash that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police (Dominik Lipinski/PA)
A woman who died following a car crash that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police (Dominik Lipinski/PA)

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police.

Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.

Officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at 6.21am on Saturday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, animals and an Audi.

The woman was found dead at the scene, while three golden retrievers also died as a result of injuries, according to police.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Chelsea car crash scene
A cordon was placed round the scene while police investigated (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Cheyne Walk is a mansion-lined road that stretches along the Thames and has long drawn famous residents such as rock star Sir Mick Jagger.

The woman’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 101 quoting CAD 1500/14May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal