World paper plane champion proposes to girlfriend in front of crowd after win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

World paper plane champion proposes to girlfriend in front of crowd after win

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 9:49 am
Aerobatics winner Seunghoon Lee, from South Korea, proposed to his girlfriend after being crowned the champion. (Red Bull Paper Wings/PA)
Aerobatics winner Seunghoon Lee, from South Korea, proposed to his girlfriend after being crowned the champion. (Red Bull Paper Wings/PA)

A South Korea teacher proposed to his girlfriend in front of the crowd after winning the world’s biggest paper plane-throwing competition.

Seunghoon Lee got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him after he was crowned the world’s greatest aerobatic player at the Red Bull Paper Wings world super final in Salzburg, Austria, on May 14.

Aerobatics winner Seunghoon Lee, from South Korea, proposed to his girlfriend after being crowned the champion.
Aerobatics winner Seunghoon Lee, from South Korea, proposed to his girlfriend after being crowned the champion (Red Bull Paper Wings/PA)

The science teacher, who was dressed in a black three-piece suit, invited his girlfriend in front of the packed crowd and asked her to marry him using a gold paper plane, to which she said yes.

Mr Lee competed in the aerobatics category and had 60 seconds to perform with a routine with a paper plane in front of three judges, including aviation star Dario Costa of Italy, whose record-setting “Tunnel Pass” flight went viral last year.

After the event, Mr Lee said: “I teach science classes in Korea and I use many paper planes – it’s been seven years since I’ve been teaching about paper planes.

“Today I was able to perform and show that I can be the world’s greatest aerobatic player.

“I’ve been practising my presentation for one year.

“I asked my girlfriend to come to the world final with me, and this morning I told her that if I won, I would propose to her, so it all worked out.”

Yicheng Sun of Great Britain, Lazar Krstic of Serbia and Aibek Atabay of Kazakhstan (Red Bull/PA)

The national finalists participating at the sixth world final at Hangar-7 in Salzburg were the elite of more than 61,000 hopefuls from 60 countries who had taken part in more than 500 qualifier events.

Competitors were challenged to come up with the best aerodynamic designs and techniques for their paper planes in three categories: longest distance, longest airtime, and aerobatics.

Meanwhile, Yicheng Sun, 32, represented Great Britain in the longest distance category and came in second place after he threw his paper plane a distance of 57.07 metres.

Mr Sun, a research fellow in aerospace vehicle design at Cranfield University, in Bedfordshire, beat 60 competitors from 58 countries.

“It is amazing, I can’t believe it,” Mr Sun told the PA news agency.

“When the competition starts, it’s really tough but I decided to take a risk and I ended up with (the silver trophy).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal