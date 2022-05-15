Hundreds march against Sizewell C nuclear power station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Hundreds march against Sizewell C nuclear power station

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 3:25 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 5:39 pm
Protesters marching from Leiston to Sizewell in Suffolk to oppose the building of the Sizewell C nuclear power station (Gregg Brown/PA)
Protesters marching from Leiston to Sizewell in Suffolk to oppose the building of the Sizewell C nuclear power station (Gregg Brown/PA)

Hundreds of protesters gathered in east Suffolk on Sunday to oppose the building of the Sizewell C nuclear power station.

Carrying banners that read “chaos coast coming soon”, “EDF-off” and “we don’t want to be beside the C”, the crowd marched from Leiston to Sizewell beach.

The demonstration took place days after ministers deferred a decision on whether to grant development consent by six weeks.

Sizewell C protest
Protesters march from Leiston to Sizewell beach to oppose the new nuclear power station (Gregg Brown/PA)

Earlier this week, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy set a new deadline of July 8 as it seeks more information on issues such as water supply.

Negotiations between the Government and French project developer EDF started last year.

Campaigners say the delay is a recognition of the project’s problems including water supply, transport, coastal erosion and biodiversity.

Alison Downes of Stop Sizewell C said: “A decision to go ahead with Sizewell C would be a wrong decision.

“EDF has clearly not taken this community with them, and the Government has totally betrayed the faith of local people in due process by repeated commitments to Sizewell C when it doesn’t have planning consent, let alone a final investment decision.”

Adrian Ramsay, co-leader of the Green Party, said: “Building a nuclear power station with the kind of subsidy the Government is talking about will lock in raised electricity prices for years to come.

“Renewably generated electricity is now far, far cheaper and will deliver far more sustainable jobs for Suffolk people and its independent businesses than this expensive white elephant.”

Sizewell C protest
Campaign groups say the project faces problems with water supply, transport, coastal erosion and biodiversity (Gregg Brown/PA)

The large-scale Suffolk station is part of a fleet of new nuclear power plants at the heart of the Government’s energy strategy, in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month set out aims to boost new nuclear power, offshore wind and hydrogen.

In January, the Government announced £100 million of funding to support Sizewell C’s continued development, with the move aimed to attract further financing from private investors.

If built, Sizewell C would power the equivalent of about six million homes.

A spokesperson for Sizewell C said nearly 60% of people in east Suffolk are in favour of the plans to build the plant, according to an ICM Unlimited poll.

They said: “Sizewell C will deliver 1,500 apprenticeships and 7,900 jobs at peak construction with at least a third of the workforce coming from the local area. Once the power station is operational there will be 900 rewarding skilled local jobs.

“We are committed to ensuring Sizewell C brings a positive legacy for local people for generations to come.”

Sizewell C’s construction is expected to cost around £20 billion and it would be a near-identical replica of Hinkley Point C, the plant currently under construction in Somerset.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]