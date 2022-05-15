Jubilee street parties could cause havoc for drivers, says Green Flag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jubilee street parties could cause havoc for drivers, says Green Flag

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:04 am
Drivers are being warned to expect congestion during the Platinum Jubilee weekend as an estimated 133,000 UK roads will be inaccessible due to street parties (Paul Baldesare/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Drivers are being warned to expect congestion during the Platinum Jubilee weekend as an estimated 133,000 UK roads will be inaccessible due to street parties.

A poll of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by breakdown rescue firm Green Flag indicated that 8% of people live on a road hosting a council-approved street party over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

A further 7% of respondents said their road is planning an unofficial party.

Green Flag said the results of the survey, shared with the PA news agency, suggested that access to 133,000 roads could be restricted at some point over the long weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

The Friday is expected to be the most popular day for street parties (35% of those planned), followed by the Saturday (25%), Thursday (15%) and Sunday (12%).

Some 13% of people did not know what day the Jubilee party on their road will take place when the survey was conducted between April 29 and May 3.

Green Flag, which estimated that five million people will be embarking on a holiday or day trip over that period, warned that the parties “could cause havoc for drivers”.

The company’s commercial director, Mark Newberry, said: “The extra day off means many of us will be planning trips away to make the most of the four-day weekend.

“We want to ensure everyone can enjoy the celebrations without any added stress or complications, so we’re urging drivers to check their route for any road closures and be aware of any obstructions or pedestrians that may be in the street.

“Drivers should make sure they are road trip ready by thoroughly checking their vehicle before setting off, and preparing themselves in case a breakdown does happen.”

