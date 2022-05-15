Tom Cruise expresses desire to land helicopter in Trafalgar Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Cruise expresses desire to land helicopter in Trafalgar Square

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:13 am
Tom Cruise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tom Cruise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Tom Cruise wants to follow in the Duke of Edinburgh’s footsteps and land a helicopter in an iconic London landmark.

The Hollywood A-lister was a special guest at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, introducing The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery at the open-air arena in Windsor.

The 59-year-old actor, best known for action film franchises Top Gun and Mission Impossible, told presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham that the Queen “is a woman I greatly admire”.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Queen Elizabeth II meets Alan Tichmarsh and Adjoa Andoh as she departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

He said: “It is a wonderful, wonderful event. I’m very honoured to be here, it’s a real privilege.

“I think she’s someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she’s accomplished has been historic.

“Presidents, world leaders, people of all walks of life. I think that not just America, but the world knows her dignity and devotion and kindness, that’s what we I’ve always felt about her.

“(She is) someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years.”

While speaking to Schofield and Etchingham backstage, Cruise recalled a particular anecdote with the late duke, whom he had met at a charity event.

He said: “There was a moment, of course we were talking about pilots, we had to talk about helicopters, and he was telling me the wonderful story of how he got the first helicopter into Buckingham Palace during (the Queen’s) coronation.

“Fantastic story. I was this close to going ‘I’d like to land a helicopter, if you ever need a helicopter, I think I could put it right there.’

“Since I was four-years-old I wanted to make movies and fly airplanes.”

Schofield later retorted: “I hope that we planted a little seed and at some stage you get to land a helicopter in Buckingham Palace.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
Tom Cruise during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Let me do it in Trafalgar Square,” Cruise said.

Cruise later introduced what he said was “one of the most enthralling, thrilling, heart-in-mouth displays” as he announced a performance by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery live at an open-air arena being staged close to Windsor Castle.

He said: “It takes huge courage and discipline to do what they do, galloping with guns that were fired in the battles of the First World War, weighing one-and-a-half tonnes, with no brakes.

“The drive demonstrates absolute trust between horse and rider.”

The crowd clapped in time to the music as an orchestra played and the horses galloped around the arena.

