Dame Helen Mirren offers Queen the nation’s ‘most loving thanks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Dame Helen Mirren offers Queen the nation’s ‘most loving thanks’

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:59 am
The Queen has been offered the nation’s ‘most loving thanks’ from Dame Helen Mirren (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen has been offered the nation’s ‘most loving thanks’ from Dame Helen Mirren (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen has been offered the nation’s “most loving thanks” from a queen of screen and stage.

Dame Helen Mirren paid tribute to the monarch for her “unswerving” leadership through the years after an event to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The A-list actor, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the Queen in the 2006 film of the same name, once again took on the role of a monarch for a performance in Windsor on Sunday.

Dame Helen Mirren dressed as Queen Elizabeth I performs
Dame Helen praised the monarch’s ‘unswerving’ leadership (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dame Helen said she spoke on behalf of “ a grateful nation and commonwealth” in expressing thanks.

Addressing the Queen in the arena near Windsor Castle, she said: “I voice our loyalty and our appreciation on this celebration of your Majesty’s 70 years on the throne of the United Kingdom and of the many other nations where you are head of state.

“For all these years you have carried our nation. You have been at its heart, its drumbeat. You have given us purpose and when situations have been challenging, your hope, guidance and leadership have been unswerving.

Dame Helen Mirren dressed as Queen Elizabeth I performs
Dame Helen appeared as Queen Elizabeth I in a theatrical performance entitled A Gallop Through History (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I address you on behalf of all your loyal subjects. We commend and admire the way that you carry out the affairs of state with such dexterity and poise.

“I therefore speak on behalf of a grateful nation and commonwealth when I give you our sincere and most loving thanks.”

Dame Helen played the role of Queen Elizabeth I during the evening’s theatrical performance entitled A Gallop Through History.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal