What the papers say – May 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What the papers say – May 16

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 7:21 am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Monday’s front pages are dominated by emergency talks between Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland’s political leaders in a bid to break a Stormont deadlock caused by post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Independent, the Daily Express, the i and The Daily Telegraph all lead with the deepening row over the protocol as the PM tries to negotiate with the EU. The latter adds that Mr Johnson has warned that the Northern Ireland Protocol is holding Westminster back from helping with the cost-of-living crisis as he prepares to approve a law scrapping key parts of the agreement.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and The Sun splash with a beaming Queen as she attends the first of her national Platinum Jubilee events.

The Times carries an interview with the new chief inspector of constabulary, with him telling the paper that police forces “are ‘not the thought police’ and must focus on driving down crime given that charge rates are at their lowest in more than 30 years”.

The Guardian, meanwhile, reports that police leaders have accused Priti Patel of a “power grab” that would allow the home secretary to intervene in local law enforcement matters and silence chiefs who want to speak out on issues deemed politically sensitive.

“Ukraine’s defiant promise: Kyiv will host Eurovision,” Metro writes, after the besieged country won the international song competition over the weekend.

The Financial Times splashes with the “new era” signalled by Finland and Sweden joining Nato in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Daily Mirror covers the racially-motivated mass shooting which happened over the weekend in Buffalo in the US which saw an 18-year-old white man kill 10 people at a supermarket.

And the Daily Star reports Britain is about to be “blitzed by thunderstorms” and a second heatwave.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal