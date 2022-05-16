Michelle O’Neill says protocol ‘is here to stay’ after meeting with Irish premier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Michelle O’Neill says protocol ‘is here to stay’ after meeting with Irish premier

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 11:03 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 12:59 pm
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill leaving Government Buildings in Dublin after meeting Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill leaving Government Buildings in Dublin after meeting Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has said Taoiseach Micheal Martin has committed to using his influence to smooth the implementation of the protocol.

Ms O’Neill made the comments after a discussion with the Taoiseach in Government Buildings in Dublin ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s meetings with political leaders in Northern Ireland later on Monday.

The Mid Ulster MLA said she and the Taoiseach discussed “all pressing political developments”, the stalemate at the Northern Ireland Assembly over the protocol in particular.

“He’s also on the same page in terms of the need to find ways to smooth the implementation of the protocol, but for that to be done jointly between the EU and the British Government.

“He will use his office to bring his influence to bear on that.”

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Johnson suggested that the protocol would remain but would be changed.

He said the protocol had been negotiated in “good faith”, adding that “those who want to scrap the protocol, rather than seeking changes, are focusing on the wrong thing”.

Ms O’Neill said Mr Johnson and the Conservative Party had been “shoring up the DUP’s bad behaviour” in relation to the protocol, and that a “pep talk” from the British premier was not needed.

“I think all efforts and all attentions need to be turned to negotiated solutions, agreed solutions, find ways to smooth the implementation of the protocol because it is here to stay, and I think that’s an objective that both I and the Taoiseach share.”

A government statement released after the Taoiseach’s meeting said that the Assembly “being impeded from sitting and doing its business is in nobody’s interests”.

The statement said both Mr Martin and Ms O’Neill “expressed serious concern about possible unilateral moves on the protocol by the British Government, which would have a destabilising impact on Northern Ireland”.

“Only agreed outcomes will provide the stability and certainty that Northern Ireland needs,” the statement said.

