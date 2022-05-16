‘I will judge UK Government against its actions and not words’ – Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘I will judge UK Government against its actions and not words’ – Donaldson

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 11:55 am
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will judge the Prime Minister on actions not words on the Northern Ireland Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will judge the Prime Minister on actions not words on the Northern Ireland Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be judged on his actions and not his words over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the DUP leader has said.

Mr Johnson is flying into the region for a series of meetings with the Stormont parties in a bid to restore the power-sharing government.

The DUP is refusing to nominate a speaker to allow the Assembly to function, or a deputy First Minister to allow the Executive to be formed, until the UK takes action on post-Brexit trading arrangements which unionists regard as a border in the Irish Sea.

The DUP has come under pressure from other parties to take part in government.

Brexit
A sign at the Port of Larne about the Irish Sea border (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insisted there is no cross-community consensus on the protocol, which he said “fundamentally undermines the basis for power sharing in Northern Ireland and it needs to be dealt with … the sooner the better”.

Asked about a seeming divergence of positions with the DUP asking for the scrapping of the protocol while the UK has referenced over-riding parts of the deal, Sir Jeffrey told the BBC: “We’re in a negotiating process and people start from different points, but in the end it is the outcome that matters. That’s what I’m focused on getting, and as soon as we get a solution that removes that Irish Sea border.”

Sir Jeffrey said words alone “don’t cut it”.

“I need action and that’s how I will judge what the Prime Minister does, not necessarily what he says,” he said.

“I will judge what the Government does and I will look at the credibility of what that is and the impact it has in terms of removing that Irish Sea border.

“I haven’t seen the Government’s proposals so I’m not in a position to say I would do a or b, but you will note that in the past we have been reasonable, we have taken proportionate action, we have sought to give time for negotiations, to bring forward outcomes. That hasn’t happened and I think the time has come now for action.

“If the Government takes decisive action then, of course, we will consider what steps we can take.”

NI Assembly crisis
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill leaving Government Buildings in Dublin after meeting Irish premier Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

However Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said parties do not need a “pep talk” from Mr Johnson.

Speaking in Dublin following a meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Ms O’Neill said 10 days after the Assembly election the DUP is “holding society to ransom”.

She said: “We have no desire for a pep talk from Boris Johnson, we want politics to work.

“I want to be in the Executive. I want to lead for the people, not least to respond to the cost-of-living crisis but what we have today are repeated approaches from Boris Johnson to say they are going to take unilateral action to disapply parts of the protocol, and that is just reckless and madness.

“I think all efforts and all attentions need to be turned to negotiated solutions, agreed solutions, find ways to smooth the implementation of the protocol because it is here to stay, and I think that’s an objective that both I and the Taoiseach share.”

Ms O’Neill claimed that the Prime Minister and the Conservative Party are “shoring up the DUP’s bad behaviour”.

She said: “The DUP are holding the rest of society to ransom because of their actions, because they delivered us the hardest possible Brexit, so I think Boris Johnson, perhaps, is speaking out of two sides of his mouth – on one hand he is saying he wants politics to work, he wants the Executive to be formed, at the same time he is feeding the instability and economic uncertainty with his threats to go around the protocol.”

Meanwhile, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said she will urge Prime Minister Boris Johnson that those who are preventing the Stormont Assembly from working should not be able to draw a salary.

“That’s the most important thing at this juncture because I think people over the weekend have been genuinely angry at the thought that people who are blocking the restoration of the institutions, stopping the Assembly from sitting – which was never part of the DUP’s agenda during the election – are still able to turn up and still able to get paid. So, I will be telling him that very clearly,” she told the BBC.

Ms Long also contended she felt issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are being “exaggerated both by the DUP and by the UK Government”.

She said the business community fears instability and uncertainty, adding “that will be what is created unless the EU agree mutually-agreed ways forward on the protocol”.

Ms Long said she will also tell the Prime Minister that the Stormont Assembly must be resurrected.

“Whatever about the protocol, things are not resolved in Northern Ireland by us sitting outside of government,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal